Services for Van Victor Sikes, 70, of Republic, Mo., will be held Dec. 7, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Penuel Fellowship at Camp Penuel, 10551 MO 72, Ironton, Mo., with burial at IOOF Cemetery, in Bismarck, Mo. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Nov. 16, 2019.
Van was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Bonne Terre, Mo., son of James Carroll Sikes and Patsy Adele Sikes.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Lynn (Sikes) Robinson (Shannon), of Hollister; son, Daniel Lee Sikes (Virginia), of Arcadia, Mo. and mother, of Pilot Knob, Mo.
