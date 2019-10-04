Private family gathering for Kenneth “Ken” Karl Kosbab, 76, of Blue Eye, Mo., is being planned for a later time in the Chicago area. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 27, 2019.
Ken was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Cicero, Ill., son of Karl and Gertrude Hardtke Kosbab.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Velia Kosbab; daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Wizniuk, of Tinley Park, Ill. and sons, Mark (Jackie) Kosbab, of Bartlett, Ill. and Danny (Mercedes) Kosbab, of Minneola, Fla.
