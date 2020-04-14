No services are planned at this time for Richard “Creagh” Tucker, 65, of Branson, Mo.
Creagh died April 6, 2020.
He was born Aug. 31, 1954 in Borger, Texas, the son of Stanley and Adrienne Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his sister, Leanne Abramowitz.
Creagh is survived by his significant other of many years, Evelyn Bryant; mother, Adrienne Tucker of the home; and two sisters Judy Sweeney of Alaska and Lori White of Kansas City, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
