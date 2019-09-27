Celebration of Life for Daniel Lewis Jones, 68, of Lampe, Mo., was held Sept. 27, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Freewill Baptist Church, in Blue Eye, Mo., with Brother John Redford and Brother Jim Cantrell officiating.
Interment followed at Joseph Philibert Cemetery, in Kimberling City, Mo., with Sean Gasper officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Sept. 23, 2019.
Daniel was born June 5, 1951, in Stillwater, Okla., son of Glenn Alfred and Lucille “Jane” Dennis Jones. He worked for “Doc” Moore, in Branson, for many years on his farm and then for 40 years in the propane industry delivering propane to the Stone county area where he eventually owned White River Propane Company, until the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Survivors include his father, of Lampe, Mo.; children, Penny Campbell, of Lampe, Mo., Daniel Jones (Daphne), of Lampe, Mo. and Jennifer Wright (Zach), of Omaha, Neb.; sisters, Cindy Parton (Bobby), of North Richland Hills, Texas and Glenda Parton (Donald), of Lampe, Mo.; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.