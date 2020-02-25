Graveside services for James Brennen Cantrell will be held Feb. 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
James died on Feb. 20,2020.
He was born Feb. 19, 1969 in Tulsa, Okla.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Pamela Cantrell of Branson; one son, Brennen Alexander Cantrell of Palmdale, Calif.; brothers, Sean Cantrell of Branson and Jarrett Cantrell of Gaithersburg, Md.; and twin sister Kristan Thomson of Herriman, Utah.
