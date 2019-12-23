Funeral services for Helen Matilda Cecelia Miller, 93, of Branson, was held Dec. 21, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Church, in Branson, with Pastor Joel Krueger officiating. Burial will be Dec. 27, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Dec. 19, 2019.
Helen was born June 22, 1926, in Purdy, Mo., daughter of Herman August and Hilda Stork Opalka.
Survivors include her children, Dale Miller, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Judy Lynn Robirds, of Galena, Mo., Susan Marie Akin, of Topeka, Kan. and John Kenneth Miller, of Berlin, Germany.
