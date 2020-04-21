Debra Diane Stewart, 60, died April 12, 2020.
She was born Sept. 30, 1959 in Bonne Terre, Mo. to Bob and Norma (DeGrant) Jones.
Debra was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her children, Joe Witt and wife Shelby of Sullivan, Mo., and Elisha Conner of Branson, Mo.; mother, Norma Jones of Branson, Mo.; and two brothers Danny Jones of Sullivan, Mo., and Donny Jones of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
