Memorial service for Harold Dean Carr Jr., 62, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Jan. 29, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Cape Fair Church of Christ, with Dustin Back officiating.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Jan. 24, 2020.
Harold was born April 29, 1957, in Springfield, Mo., son of Harold Carr Sr. and Barbara Hemphill Carr.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Sherry White; daughter, Heather Wells, of Branson; son, Nicholas (Brooke) Carr, of Kimberling City, Mo.; father, Harold “Peanut” (Dorothy) Carr Sr., of Crane, Mo. and stepchildren, Mason Coleman and Shelby White.
