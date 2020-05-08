Graveside services for N. Jane Walker, 84, of Bradleyville, Mo., were held May 7, at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo. Pastor Jack Clemons officiated.
She died May 6, 2020.
She was born March 23, 1936 at Summit, Ark., the daughter of Charley and Viola (Pope) Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands Sam Rogers and Roy Walker, and her son Clarence Rogers.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
