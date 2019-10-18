Memorial services for Darrell Nathon Gibson, 69, of Branson, are being planned for a later time in Ore. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 11, 2019.
Darrell was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Oklahoma City, Okla., son of Buster Nathon and Joyce Smith Gibson.
Survivors include his sons, Leonard (Anna) Gibson, of Coos Bay, Ore. and Anthony Gibson, of Mo.
