No services for Judith M. “Judy” Eineichner, 74, of Branson, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 21, 2019. Judy was born March 13, 1944, in Bend, Ore., daughter of Joseph and Arline Caroline Fridell Bartlewski. She loved to travel and see many different places. She, also, enjoyed curling up with a book whenever time allowed. She spent her career as a school bus driver and teacher’s aide. Helping children with their education was her pleasure.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.