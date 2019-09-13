Celebration of Life for Michael “Odie” Brett Oden, 38, of Hollister, was held at The Paddle Wheel, on the Branson Landing, Sept. 13, 2019. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 8, 2019.
Odie was born Sept. 9, 1980, in Grandview, Mo., son of Michael and Paula Jarboe Oden. He was a bartender and enjoyed sharing stories back and forth with the patrons. His true passion was cooking, which he learned at his dad’s side.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Survivors include his father, of Branson and sisters, Michelle O’Day, of Branson and Alicia Oden, of Springfield, Mo.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to suicide prevention at To Write Love on Her Arms at twloha.com.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.