Visitation for Delores Godfrey will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 7, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. with Bruce Belin officiating. Graveside services will be held at Wyman Cemetery, Rueter, Mo. under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo. Following the graveside services, everyone is invited to dinner at the Eagles Lodge in Cape Fair, Mo.
Delores died Feb. 26, 2020. She was born on Dec 11, 1932 in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Herbert T. and Marvella Katherine (Fortner) Wyman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Oliver Godfrey; daughter, Patty K. Gardner and a grandson, Darren Stokes.
Survivors include four sons, Bob Godfrey (Angela) of Cape Fair, Mo., James Godfrey (Amanda) of Crane, Mo., Paul Godfrey of Wichita, Kan. and John Godfrey (Brenda) of Crane, Mo.; five daughters, Delores Cox (Gary) of Kansas City, Kan., Louann Kindley (Mike) of Galena, Mo., Jody Webb of Arizona, Tammy Back of Marionville and Jeanie Taylor of Reeds Spring, Mo.
