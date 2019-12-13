No services for Catherine Humber Dean, 70, of Branson, are planned at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Dec. 7, 2019.
Catherine was born Nov. 27, 1949, in Bessemer, Ala., daughter of Joseph William Humber and Sarah Mize Humber.
Survivors include her husband, Sandy Dean, of Branson; sons, Robert O. Jackson III (Diana), of Branson and Joseph B. Jackson, of Houston, Texas and daughter, Angela K. Baylis (Matt), of Bel Air, Md.
