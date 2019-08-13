Graveside service for the cremated burial of Harold Burma, 87, formally of Thornton, will be held Aug. 24, 2019, 11 a.m., at Thornton Cemetery, in Thornton.
He died July 30, 2019.
Harold was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, son of Alrich and Annie Albers Burma. He graduated from Thornton High School, in 1950.
On Feb. 25, 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an aircraft engine mechanic during the Korean War. He married Sharon Agler, in 1953.
He worked for Central Iowa Farm Service, in Boone, before his employment at the Boone County Hospital and the former Heartland Health Center, as an engineer.
After retiring, he moved to Branson, where he married Maxine Jordan Grimes.
He served as a volunteer fireman for Lake Taneycomo Fire Department, near Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Steven Burma and grandson, John Boyer.
Survivors include his children, Shelley (Doug) Macek, Jody (Marty) Busch, Jeff Burma and Mike (Dora) Burma, all of Boone; wife; step-daugthers, Sue (Larry) Mersereau and Karee Anderson (Bob Monitz), all of Des Moines and Gina (Dan) Buzzell, of Ogden; sisters, Janice Dorenkamp, of Thornton, Marge Swenson, of Swaledale and Shirley Nelson, of Clear Lake; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; step grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
To leave online condolences, visit schroedermemorialchapel.
