Memorial service for Dennis George Theriault, 60, will be held Nov. 12, 2019 at First Christian Church, in West Plains, Mo., with Eld Randall Evans officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Nov. 4, 2019.
Dennis was born on March 24, 1959, in New London, Conn., to George and Nancy Perkins Theriault.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Leslie Theriault; parents, Nancy and Paul Seibert, of Sun City, Ariz.; sons, Brian Seibert, of New London, Conn. and Michael (Becca) Seibert, of Springfield, Mo. and daughter, Stephanie (Timothy) Randall, of West Plains, Mo.
