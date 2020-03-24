A memorial service for Edith L. Fry, 93, of Forsyth, will be held at a later date, with Pastor Marcus Davajon and Chaplain Randy Cantrell officiating.
She died March 16, 2020.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Joseph Fry; and one son, Stewart Fry.
Surviving family includes Kathy Fry of Forsyth, Mo., Jim (Kathy) Fry of Honolulu, Hawaii, Debbie Gasper of Topeka, Kan., Rosalyn (Kevin) Smith of Ocala, Fla., Richard (JoAnn) Fry of Trenton, Ohio, Mike (Amber) Fry McCullough of Tulia, Texas, and Bill (Terri) Fry of Dayton, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.