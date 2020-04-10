A memorial service will be held at a later time for Grant James VanVeldhuizen, 42, of Harrison, Ark.
He died April 7, 2020.
He was born July 12, 1977, in Orange City, Iowa, the son of Edwin VanVeldhuizen and Wanda (Altena) Brisco and stepson of Verlin Brisco, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Wanda.
He is survived by his brother, Brett (Alexandra) Hendrickson of Easton, Penn.; and stepfather, Jr Brisco of Pyatt, Ark.Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
