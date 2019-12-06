Celebration of Life for James Richard Olmstead, 46, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Dec. 19, 2019, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Hollister Historic Train Depot, in Hollister. Inurnment will take place at Ozarks Memorial Park, in Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Nov. 30, 2019.
James was born Jan. 28, 1973, in Omaha, Neb., son of Dennis and Mary Ann Buglewicz Olmstead.
Survivors include his parents, of Hollister; brother, John Olmstead, of Nebraska City, Neb. and sister, Denise Olmstead, of Hollister.
