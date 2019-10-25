Celebration of Life service for Randy D. Berscheid, 63, of Lead Hill, Ark., will be held Oct. 26, 2019, 11-1 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge, 100 Chiefs Court, Branson. Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Oct. 18, 2019.
Randy was born July 23, 1956, in Corning, Iowa, son of Duane and Arlene Armstrong Berscheid.
Randy is survived by his children Brent Berscheid (Kerissa), Lead Hill, Ark., Robby Berscheid (significant other Sherri), Ozark, Mo., Brian Berscheid (Tasha), Seminole, Okla., Bradley Berscheid (significant other Nebraska), Clay City, Ill., Brianne Young (Nathan), of Clay City, Ill. and father, of Omaha, Neb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.