Lucas Wayne Brewer, Jr, 35, of Hollister, was born on March 4, 1985 and died on April 10, 2020.
He is survived by his three sisters: Leah Brewer, Joanna Brewer and Dakota Williams.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
