No services are planned at this time for Jennifer Lynn (Harber) Shrake, 40, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
She died March 5, 2020.
Jennifer was born July 27, 1979, in Salem, Ariz., the daughter of Ronnie Harber and Linda (White) Smith, who preceded her in death.
Jennifer is survived by her children Madison Foster, Aidan Shrake, and Phoenix Shrake; sister, Rhonda (Harber) Bagwell; and two brothers Jeffery Harber and James Harber.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
