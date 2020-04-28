No services are currently planned for Leonard Francis Meyer, 70, of Reeds Spring, Mo.,
He died April 18, 2020, in his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1950, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of George and Mary Ann Meyer.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen Meyer; sister, Carol Meyer; and two sons, Robert and Ronnie Meyer.
He is survived by his partner and wife of 38 years, Connie Meyer; daughter, Jessica (Jimmy) Meyer of Reeds Spring, Mo.; daughter, Jennifer (Malcolm) McGregor of Cape Fair, Mo.; three brothers: Bob Meyer of Hot Springs, Ark., Jeff Meyer of Las Vegas, Nev., and Chris (Elaine) Meyer of Germany; and a sister, George Anne Castor of Oregon.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.