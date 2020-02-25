Funeral services for James Bowers were held Feb. 20, 2020 at North Nixa Baptist Church in Nixa, Mo.
He died Feb. 16, 2020.
James was born Feb. 2, 1931 in Columbus, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonso F. Bowers and Helen L. Bowers; brothers, Alphonso F. Bowers Jr. and Gerald J. Bowers as well as sons, James R. Bowers, Jr., Jeffrey A. Bowers and William M. Bowers.
Survivors include wife, Dorothy Bowers, children Gregory A. Bowers of Mt. Pleasant, Md., John B. Bowers, Mt. Pleasant and Kathryn L. Martin, Sand Springs, Okla. Step-children, Daniel E. Dotson, Hollywood, MD; Kenneth J. Dotson (Elizabeth) of Kansas City, Mo.; and William R. Dotson, Benbrook, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory
