Services are being planned for a later time for Donald “Don” Leroy Mayberry Jr., 65, of Springfield, Mo.
He died April 17, 2020.
Don was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Lebanon, Mo., the son of Donald Mayberry Sr. and Clara (Fitts) Mayberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his four children: son, Nathanael L. Mayberry of Long Beach, Calif.; daughter, Dakhia N. Mayberry of North Las Vegas, Nev.; son, Donald J. Mayberry of Los Angeles, Calif.; and daughter, Kamara R. Mayberry of Las Vegas, Nev.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
