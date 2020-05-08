A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Betty Ann Sisson, 79, of Hollister, Mo.
She died April 2, 2020.
She was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Gerdan and Ruby (Garrett) Arnold.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Sisson; and two brothers, Bill Arnold and Jimmy Arnold.
She is survived by her two sons, David Janik and Eugene Janik, both of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.