Visitation for Rachel LeAnn Cypret, 21, of Crane, Mo., will be held Nov. 16, 2019, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo.
Funeral services will follow the visitation with Karen Cypret officiating. Burial will be in Short Cemetery, Hurley, Mo., under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
She died on Nov. 6, 2019.
Rachel was born Feb. 4, 1998, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of Jess and Jamie Posey Cypret.
Survivors include her father, of Crane, Mo.; mother, Jamie Breit and husband, Ryan, of Kimberling City, Mo.; step- mom, Nisha Good, of Shell Knob, Mo.; grandfather, Jeff Cypret; grandparents, John and Marlyn Posey and Steve and Nancy Breit and great- grandparents, Jack and Joyce Cypret.
