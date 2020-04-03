Services will be held later this summer for Thelma Jean Rutledge, 95, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on March 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 10, 1925, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Sherwood and Jetta (Hanson) Schmill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford T. Rutledge; a son, Cliff Rutledge; and her only sister, Doris Gabonay.
Thelma is survived by six children: Cynthia Rutledge, Springfield, Mo., and Deborah Carretti of Springfield, Mo.; Michael Rutledge of Baltimore, Md.; Teresa Rutledge of Madison, Wis.; Keith Rutledge of Essex, Md.; and Rebecca (Ken) Olson St. Louis, Mo.
Inurnment will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church Columbarium, Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
