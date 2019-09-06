Graveside service for Major Jerald J. Herring, USAF, retired, 90, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held in his honor Sept. 9, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Pine Grove Baptist Church, 124 Gather Johnson Rd., Magee, Miss. Arrangements were under the direction of Lakewood Funeral Home at Lakewoodfuneralhomes.com.
He died Sept. 4, 2019.
Jerald was born in Magee, Miss. and resided in the area for the past 25 years. He was a veteran of three wars.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, of Kimberling City, Mo. and the Table Rock Lodge 680 A.F. and A.M.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents; four sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include his children, Pamela (Greg), Patricia and Michael (Dani); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
