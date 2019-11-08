Funeral services for Betty Mae McWilliams, 92, of Merriam Woods, Mo., was held Nov. 7, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Forsyth Christian Church under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, in Marshalltown, Iowa.
She died Nov. 4, 2019.
Betty was born May 3, 2019, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Survivors include her seven children.
