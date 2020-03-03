Graveside services for Elsie Kinyon will be at 2 p.m. March 7, 2020 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
Elsie died on Feb.19, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 7, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Margaret (Kruft) Myers; husband, Sidney Kinyon, brothers, Dick Myers and William Myers and sister, Elaine Clayton.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly Kinyon of Republic (William) Crow; brother, Virgil Myers (Stella) of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
