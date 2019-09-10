Memorial services for Dickie Jay Hainline, 86, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held Sept. 21, 2019, 1 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Sept. 1, 2019.
Dickie was born on Nov. 24, 1932, in Albia, Iowa, son of Theodore and Violet Haynes Hainline. He grew up in Iowa, marrying his first wife, Joan Wasser Hainline, in Des Moines, in 1951. They moved to Branson, in 1977, from Iowa and worked alongside each other in several restaurants they owned in Branson.
After Joan’s passing, he married Deborah Lentz on July 1, 1996, in Harrison, Ark. He was a bellman at the Radisson Hotel, in Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; sons, Rick and Randy; grandson, Brad Hainline and siblings, Bud, Ronnie, Kathy and Audrey.
Survivors include his wife, of Blue Eye; daughter, Kim Askew (Greg), of Springfield; brothers, James Hainline, of Iowa and Tom Mundell (Nancy), of Hollister; daughters-in-law, Kathie Hainline, of Springfield and Donna Hainline, of Hollister; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.