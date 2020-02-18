Funeral services for Dennis James House were held on Feb. 18, 2020 at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, Ark. with Bro. Larry Don Watts officiating.
Dennis died Feb. 16, 2020.
He was born on June 17, 1956 in Davenport, Iowa, to Noah Odell House Sr. and Evelyn Marie White House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and two brothers, Nelson Eudion House and Billy Joe House.
Survivors include his wife Lecia Wallis House of Taneyville, Mo,; Son, John Paul Jackson of Taneyville; three daughters, Marie Cook of Western Grove, Donna House of Big Flat and Laura Flewelling (Josh) of Taneyville.
