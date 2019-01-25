Memorial graveside service for Ralph A. Steward, 79, of Branson, was held Jan. 25, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo., with full military honors. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Jan. 22, 2019.
Ralph was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Zearing, Iowa, son of Ralph and Lula Bryan Steward, Sr. He grew up loving to fish in Van Cleve, Iowa. Following his honorable service in the U.S. Navy, he worked as a waste water plant operator. Once retired, he traveled by motor-home for more than a decade before calling Branson home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lynda; brothers, Lloyd and Lyle; sisters, Opal, Arla, Hazel and Lila, and great grandson, Logan.
Survivors include his wife, Glennys, of the home; daughters, Ruby Ahlgren, of Minn., Teresa (Rodney) Eggleston, of Kan. and Crystal (Roy) Schouviller, of Minn.; step-children, Ronald (Jan) Sherman, Carol (Larry) Davis, and Roxanne (Randy) Peterson, all of Iowa; sister-in-law, Edna Steward, of Iowa; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to an animal shelter or veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.