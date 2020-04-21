Walter Detweiler, a.k.a. Bob Mitchell, 84 of Harrison, Ark., died, April 16, 2020 at Somerset Nursing Home in Harrison, Ark.
He was born Jan. 21, 1936 to Alvin Detweiler and Edna Derstine-Detweiler.
He was a member of the Harrison First Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Buelah Stutzman and Ruth Blunk.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Detweiler, of the home; four sons, Rob Detweiler and wife Shannon of Nevada, Chris Detweiler and wife Chelsea of California, Richard Walls, and David Walls both of Harrison; two daughters, Jeri Cooper and husband Boh of Tennessee, and Kelley Smith and husband Timmy of California; and brother, Donald Detweiler of Indiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville, Ark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.