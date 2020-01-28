Services for Mary Margaret (Alms) Mabe, 71, of Walnut Shade, Mo., will be held Jan. 29, 2020 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m., with Pastor Ricky Mabe officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died Jan. 24, 2020.
Mary was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Rockaway Beach, Mo., daughter of Garland and Adda Haas Alms.
Survivors include her husband, Don Mabe, of Walnut Shade, Mo.; son, Kurt Rogers (April Shaw), of Walnut Shade, Mo. and daughters, Lisa Higdon, of Marshfield, Mo., Rhonda Sorensen (John Gafner), of Ozark, Mo., Stephanie Mabe (Chris Pidruzny), of Branson, Jaiden Mabe and Gracie Mabe, of Walnut Shade, Mo.
