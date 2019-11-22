No services for Vina Lavern Smith Swadley, 82, of Bradleyville, Mo., are being arranged or held, per her request. Burial arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, in Forsyth, Mo.
She died Nov. 17, 2019.
Vina was the daughter of Albert and Golda Smith.
Survivors include her son, Rodman Hemmer and daughters, Jackie Hodges (Jerry) and Linda Derr (David).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.