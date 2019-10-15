Funeral services for Eloise “Lois” Nelsen, 84, were held Oct. 7, 2019, at Holly Funeral Home, in Waupaca, Wis., with Rev. Dione A. Miller officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at Buena Vista, Iowa Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Holly Funeral Home, of Waupaca.
She died Oct. 3, 2019.
Lois was born on March 3, 1935, in Galva, Iowa, daughter of Elmer and Eva Huseman Gertsmeier.
Survivors include her children, Vicki (Rick) Groth, of Waupaca, Wis., Jeff (Lois) Nelsen, of Kerman, Calif. and Mike, of Kittery, Maine.
