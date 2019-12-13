Celebration of Life for Leslie Ray Simonsen, 80, of Branson, will be held Dec. 14, 2019, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ted Burden officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 913. Burial will be at a later time in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died on Dec. 10, 2019.
Les was born March 25, 1939, in Marion, Iowa, son of Mildred Webster and Harold Simonsen.
Survivors include his daughters, Lanette Simonsen (Norman), of Ocala, Fla., Teresa Martin (Matt), of Branson and LeAnne Gilliland (LaMont), of Branson.
