Memorial service for Charles Lyle Moran, 73, of Cape Fair, Mo., will be held Nov. 18, 2019, 1 p.m., at Edgewater Community Church, Cape Fair, Mo., with Pastor Ron Barrick officiating.
Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Oct. 28, 2019.
Charles was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Adams, Wis., son of Lloyd and Ruth Faas Moran.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Moran, of Cape Fair, Mo.; son, Kevin Moran (Renae), of Picket, Wis. and daughter, Tammy Kerrigan (Bob), of Ft. Myers, Fla.
