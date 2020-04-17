A celebration of life will be held for Ervin David Ziemke, 74, of Branson, Mo. at a later time. Inurnment will take place in Minnesota with military honors.
He died April 9, 2020, in Branson.
Ervin was born in Duluth, Minnesota, Dec. 11, 1945, the son of Ervin Ziemke and Wanda (Steinhilb) Ziemke.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ervin is survived by wife, Patricia Maurer of Branson, Mo.; children Monica Ziemke of Minnesota, Lance Ziemke of Minnesota, Derek Ziemke of Minnesota, Carter Ziemke of Virginia, Melissa (Armando) Sanchez of Minnesota, and Allison Maurer (Jeff Baker) of Minnesota; two brothers Steve (Ellie) Ziemke and Rich Ziemke, both of Minnesota; and former wife, Janis Yeager in Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held in Branson at a later time.
