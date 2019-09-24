Graveside services for Graglan Gail Snowden, 54, of Kimberling City, Mo., were held Sept. 24, 2019, in Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, Mo., with Pastor Roger Ely officiating. Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Sept. 21, 2019.
Graglan was born March 9, 1965, in Harrison, Ark., daughter of Billy Joe and Judy Scott Snowden. She had lived in the area for the past year and half, coming from Calif. She attended Highview Assembly of God, Lampe, Mo.
Survivors include her father, of Ohio; mother, and her husband, Theodore, of Kimberling City, Mo. and brother, Joebill Snowden, of Blue Eye, Mo.
