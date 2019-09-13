Memorial services for Mark Lee Tankersley, 68, of Branson, will be held Sept. 17, 2019, 1 p.m., at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 37 Leighs Way, Reeds Spring, Mo., with Pastor Jeff Stull officiating, and a second Sept. 20, 2019, at Northeast Baptist Church, 2578 Oakland Zion Road, Fayetteville, Ark., with Pastor Steve Wireman officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 9, 2019.
Mark was born April 11, 1951, in Fort Smith, Ark., son of Ben and Alene Smith Tankersley. He proudly served in the Ark. Air National Guard for eight years. Following high school, he was a bull rider. Most of his adult life he was involved in route sales including chips, milk, ice cream and soda pop. He was well known and respected by the retail grocers around Northwest Ark. In addition, he had done some writing motivated by his wife. He was a member of the Ozarks Writers’ Guild. He served at Reeds Spring Nazarene Church and taught adult Sunday school.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lynn Tankersley.
Survivors include his son, Jeremy (Kina) Tankersley, of Elkins, Ark.; brother, David (Kathleen) Tankersley, of Elkins, Ark. and one grandson.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.