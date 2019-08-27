No services are planned for Evelyn G. Noel, 86, of Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Aug. 23, 2019.
Evelyn was born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Karlstad, Minn., daughter of Edward and Grace Sanderson Boen. She had been a resident of Branson since 2003, moving here from Iowa.
She retired as a teacher’s aide. She was a member of the Branson United Methodist Church and worked as a volunteer at Cox Medical Center, in Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Noel, Jr. and sons, Steven Louis, David Louis and Scott Lou
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Bellomo, of Calif. and Robin Noel, of Hollister; sister, Lila Belanger, of St. Paul, Minn.; brothers, Gerald Boen, of Karlstad, Minn. and Chester Boen, of Olivia, Minn. and nine grandchildren.
