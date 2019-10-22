No services for Gerald Duane Frostman, 81, of Branson, are planned at this time.
Arrangement and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
He died Oct. 20, 2019.
Gerald was born on June 27, 1938, in Washburn, Wis., son of Francis and Eleanor Flonef Frostman. Survivors include his wife, Maria Frostman and four children.
