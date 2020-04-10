A memorial service for Christopher Thomas Huff, 32 of Cape Fair, Mo., will be held at a later date.
He died on March 31, 2020.
He was born Aug. 7, 1987 in Springfield, Mo., the son of Thomas and Janet (Vanderploeg) Huff.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Megan Huff.
Survivors include, his parents, Thomas and Janet Huff of Kimberling City, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
