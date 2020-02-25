A memorial service will be held at a later date for Glenda Robinett, of Oak Grove, Ark.
She died Feb. 23, 2020.
Glenda was born July 6, 1951, in Harrison, Ark., daughter of the late Cue and Velma (Setters) Robinette.
Survivors include son Jeff Neal; sister LaVerne Mills; and one brother, Dallas Robinette.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home.
