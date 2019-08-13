Memorial service for David Brian Martin, 58, Kimberling City, Mo., will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 6, 2019.
Dave was born Aug. 24, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Keith and Barbara Morgan Martin. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He had been a resident of the area for 34 years, moving here from Cincinnati. He worked in concrete construction. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, of Kimberling City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Martin and parents.
Survivors include his son, Patrick (Kasey) Bangerter, of Branson West, Mo; daughter, Kristen (Johnny) King, of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Craig Martin, of N.C.; sister, Tracey Martin, of Cincinnati, Ohio and five grandchildren.
