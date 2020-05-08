Full military honors for Vernon “Cletus” Eugene Cole, 84, of Springfield, Mo. will be held at a later time at the Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
He died April 30, 2020.
Cletus was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Zinc, Ark., the son of Vernon and Gertrude (Jones) Cole.
He was is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Cole and Augustus Cole; sister, Verna Henderson; and a son, Daniel Jason Cole.
He is survived by his wife Joanie Cole; son, Ricky Cole of Springfield, Mo.; son, Timothy Bryan Cole of Springfield, Mo.; and daughter, Marsha (Dan) Edwards of Richmond, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
