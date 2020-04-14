Leona Maxine Newton, 96, of Springfield, Mo., died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born Sept. 28, 1923 to Oliver Donlay and Malissia Nancy Donlay in Dexter, Kan.
In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her husband Harry; all 13 of her siblings Twila, Rachael, Gearld, Herman, Paul, Richard, Glenn, Jesse, Loveta, Harold, Velma, Pauline, and Aaron; and her daughter, Jan Stropp.
Leona is survived by a daughter, Judith (Gene) Reilly, Forsyth, Mo.; a son-in-law, Mike Stropp, Springfield, Mo.
